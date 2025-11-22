 Skip navigation
Vikings center Ryan Kelly off injured reserve, will play Sunday vs. Packers

  
Published November 22, 2025 05:00 PM

Vikings center Ryan Kelly is back.

The Vikings announced today that Kelly has been activated from injured reserve and he has no designation on the injury report. He’s good to go for Sunday against the Packers.

Kelly was on injured reserve because of concussions in both Week Two and Week Four, which were concerning enough that he contemplated retiring. Kelly has been diagnosed with five concussions in his NFL career.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said this week that he expects Kelly to wear a Guardian Cap when he returns.

Sunday will be the first game this season in which all five starters on the Vikings’ offensive line are healthy.

In addition to activating Kelly from injured reserve, the Vikings announced that cornerback Dwight McGlothern Jr. has signed to the practice squad and will be elevated and active for tomorrow’s game, while running back Cam Akers has been released from the practice squad.