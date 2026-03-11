 Skip navigation
Vikings designate Harrison Smith as a post-June 1 cut for cap purposes

  
Published March 11, 2026 04:21 PM

When the Vikings announced the previously reported releases of defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave on Wednesday, they also announced a procedural move involving safety Harrison Smith.

Smith was not under contract for the 2026 season, but the team has designated him as a post-June 1 cut in order to spread the cap hit remaining on void years of his contract over the next two seasons. The move will provide the team with $1.3 million in cap savings this summer.

The Vikings’ announcement notes that Smith has not made any decision about playing in 2026 at this point.

Smith said in December that a decision about playing a 15th season will “handle itself when it does.” He had 54 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during the 2025 season.