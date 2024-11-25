Vikings expected Bears to do more to clean up FG protection

The Packers identified an issue with the Bears’ field goal operation in Week 11 that led to a block on a game-winning try by Cairo Santos and the Bears didn’t eliminate it heading into Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Santos had a kick blocked by Vikings defensive lineman Jerry Tillery in the second quarter of the game and the play wound up looming large over the proceedings because the game went to overtime before the Vikings pulled out a win. Safety Theo Jackson said the Vikings knew they had a chance because Santos kicks with “a low trajectory” and linebacker Pat Jones II said he was surprised to see the team didn’t change their protection scheme after last Sunday’s debacle.

“That’s kind of rare, because normally teams will go clean up what they need to clean up . . . You always expect teams to fix stuff, but we knew if they didn’t get it fixed, we’re going to go get us one,” Jones said, via ESPN.com.

Santos, who hit a field goal to send the game to overtime, said he takes “the blame in kind of the stink that we have on our field goal unit right now,” but it’s an issue that goes beyond one player and it’s one that should demand immediate attention after playing such a big role in back-to-back losses.