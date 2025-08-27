Vikings finalizing trade to bring back Adam Thielen

Who says you can’t go home?

The Vikings are finalizing a deal to acquire receiver Adam Thielen from the Panthers, according to multiple reports.

Needing more depth at receiver, Minnesota turns to Thielen — a veteran who played his first 10 seasons with the Vikings from 2013-2022.

Carolina will receive a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick in exchange for Thielen, a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick, and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Thielen, who turned 35 last week, caught 48 passes for 615 yards with five touchdowns in 10 games for the Panthers last year. His last season for the Vikings was in 2022 — head coach Kevin O’Connell’s first year with the club. He ended that year with 70 receptions for 716 yards with six touchdowns.

Thielen returns to the Vikings No. 5 on the club’s all-time list with 6,682 receiving yards, No. 3 with 534 receptions, and No. 3 with 55 touchdown catches.