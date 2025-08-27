 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts
nbc_pft_qb_trustworthy_250827.jpg
Huntley headlines most trustworthy QBs released

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts
nbc_pft_qb_trustworthy_250827.jpg
Huntley headlines most trustworthy QBs released

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings finalizing trade to bring back Adam Thielen

  
Published August 27, 2025 09:58 AM

Who says you can’t go home?

The Vikings are finalizing a deal to acquire receiver Adam Thielen from the Panthers, according to multiple reports.

Needing more depth at receiver, Minnesota turns to Thielen — a veteran who played his first 10 seasons with the Vikings from 2013-2022.

Carolina will receive a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick in exchange for Thielen, a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick, and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Thielen, who turned 35 last week, caught 48 passes for 615 yards with five touchdowns in 10 games for the Panthers last year. His last season for the Vikings was in 2022 — head coach Kevin O’Connell’s first year with the club. He ended that year with 70 receptions for 716 yards with six touchdowns.

Thielen returns to the Vikings No. 5 on the club’s all-time list with 6,682 receiving yards, No. 3 with 534 receptions, and No. 3 with 55 touchdown catches.