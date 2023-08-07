 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pk_3thingsdolphins_230803.JPG
Tua Tagovailoa’s new suit of armor with Miami Dolphins
rory.jpg
FedEx St. Jude Championship Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Nate Frazier.jpg
2024 All-American Nate Frazier Selects Georgia

Top Clips

nbc_csu_eagletowatch_230807.jpg
Dean one of only question marks on Eagles defense
nbc_dps_feldmanncaafintv_230807.jpg
Where do the four remaining Pac-12 schools go?
nbc_dps_pac12fallout_230807.jpg
Every conference has a game plan except Pac-12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pk_3thingsdolphins_230803.JPG
Tua Tagovailoa’s new suit of armor with Miami Dolphins
rory.jpg
FedEx St. Jude Championship Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Nate Frazier.jpg
2024 All-American Nate Frazier Selects Georgia

Top Clips

nbc_csu_eagletowatch_230807.jpg
Dean one of only question marks on Eagles defense
nbc_dps_feldmanncaafintv_230807.jpg
Where do the four remaining Pac-12 schools go?
nbc_dps_pac12fallout_230807.jpg
Every conference has a game plan except Pac-12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings’ first unofficial depth officially confirms defensive overhaul

  
Published August 7, 2023 12:56 PM

It’s officially unofficial depth chart season.

The Vikings have released their unofficial depth chart in advance of their preseason opener. And the unofficial chart officially shows that the defense has changed, dramatically.

With long-time inside linebacker Eric Kendricks gone, the new starter next to Jordan Hicks is Brian Asamoah II, a third-round pick in 2022.

At corner, the new starters (unofficially) are free-agent arrival Byron Murphy, Jr. and Akayleb Evans, a fourth-round pick in 2022.

The Vikings will continue to operate out of a base 3-4 front, although it will shift and change in response to any given opponent under new coordinator Brian Flores. Marcus Davenport has replaced Za’Darius Smith at outside linebacker. Dean Lowry and Harrison Phillips are the first-team defensive ends. Khyiris Tonga is the starting nose tackle.

The top safeties are Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum. It’s a pleasant surprise to see Lewis Cine, a 2022 first-round pick who suffered a badly broken leg in London, as a second-teamer behind Smith.

Offensively, receiver K.J. Osborn is holding off rookie first-rounder Jordan Addison for the starting job across from Justin Jefferson. It will be interesting to see if that’s the case when Week One rolls around.