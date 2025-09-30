Vikings hope J.J. McCarthy will practice this week

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but he could start the process of returning to action this week.

McCarthy has not practiced since a Week 2 loss to the Falcons and head coach Kevin O’Connell said in a press conference from England on Tuesday that the team is hopeful that he will be able to do some work as the team wraps up the week.

“We’re going to handle Wednesday, probably in a unique way, from what could be kind of a hybrid day, but as we get into Thursday and Friday, I’m hoping we can at least get him out there and get him taking some drops and starting to get back in the normal rhythm of the practice week,” O’Connell said, via the team’s website. “Because you’re really going back to, he had a ‘fast Friday’ before that Atlanta game, but you’re really going all the way back to the Chicago game, to when he had a normal circumstance of practice to be able to stack days together. It will all depend on kind of where he’s at with the benchmarks of being able to go out there and start moving around a little bit.”

The Vikings have a bye in Week 6 after wrapping up their two-week trip to Ireland and England, so the Week 7 game will likely be the target for McCarthy to retake the offensive reins from Carson Wentz. A return to the field this week would be a good first step toward that outcome.

O’Connell confirmed that right tackle Brian O’Neill has a sprained MCL and that he is considered week-to-week, and he also said linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel will not practice this week because of a neck injury.