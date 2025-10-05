Vikings missed field goal apparently struck a cable

Before the Vikings scored a game-winning touchdown with 25 seconds to play, they had a chance to tie the London game against the Browns at 17 with just under 10 minutes to go.

The 51-yard field goal attempt by Vikings kicker Will Reichard went wide right.

Videos of the kick seem to indicate that the kick struck a camera cable. The ball moves, and the camera wobbles.

If noticed — and if the rule had been correctly applied — Reichard would have gotten another opportunity to convert.

If the Vikings had lost the game, it would be a much bigger issue. It should still be a thing. The cable shouldn’t have been in the way, and it should have been noticed, by the officials or replay review of the Vikings, that it did.

And that’s twice today that overhead interference was not properly handled, by anyone.