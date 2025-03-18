Vikings need a veteran quarterback, badly

Three veteran quarterbacks left the Vikings last week. They’ve yet to add anyone to a depth chart that includes J.J. McCarthy and Brett Rypien.

So what are they waiting for? By all appearances, it’s Aaron Rodgers. While there has been no visit or other official confirmation of interest, multiple reports have tied the two together. And it appears that the Vikings, like the Steelers and Giants, are waiting to see what Rodgers does before moving on to other options.

Will all of the teams interested in Rodgers keep waiting for him to make a decision? Or will one or more of them decide that enough is enough and move forward with someone else?

With four teams currently looking for veteran quarterbacks, a team that waits for its first choice could lose its second choice. For the Vikings, it’s unclear who the potential choices are.

It’s also unclear whether they’re planning to elevate second-year top-10 pick J.J. McCarthy to the starting job. There seems to be an element of hesitation. They seem to be hoping for someone with more experience. Or, as the case may be, any experience.

They seemed to want to keep Sam Darnold. They seemed to want to keep Daniel Jones. It’s unclear who they want at this point.

The silence points to Rodgers. Indeed, if they didn’t want Rodgers, we’d know about it by now. And they would have signed someone else.

The most likely Rodgers destinations continue to be the Steelers or the Vikings. And a decision could come, in theory, at any time.

If Rodgers doesn’t land with the Vikings, they’ll need to quickly pivot. To Joe Flacco. Or to Jameis Winston. Or to someone else who can serve as the backup to McCarthy or, possibly, the 2025 starter.