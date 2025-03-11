Vikings re-sign CB Byron Murphy, to a three-year deal

The Vikings are keeping one of their own. And they’re reportedly paying plenty to do so.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, cornerback Byron Murphy and the Vikings have agreed to a three-year, $66 million per deal.

It’s a whopping $22 million per year, putting him among the highest-paid cornerbacks.

After four years with the Cardinals, Murphy joined the Vikings in 2023. He started all 17 regular-season games in 2024, earning his first Pro Bowl berth.

He’s now under contract through 2027.