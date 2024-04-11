Vikings schedule private workout with Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels’ pre-draft process continues to get busier.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Vikings have now scheduled a private workout with Daniels, the former LSU quarterback.

Minnesota currently has two first-round picks at No. 11 and No. 23 overall. The team would presumably have to trade up to have a shot at selecting Daniels, who could potentially be selected as high as No. 2 overall by Washington.

The 2023 Heisman trophy winner, Daniels also has visits lined up with the Giants — who own the No. 6 pick — and the Commanders next week. The Patriots, who have No. 3, had Daniels in earlier this week.

Minnesota has a clear need at QB after the departure of Kirk Cousins. They signed Sam Darnold to a one-year deal, but he is far from set in stone as the team’s quarterback of the future.

The Vikings also have Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall as the team readies for the start of the offseason program.