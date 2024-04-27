Vikings select K Will Reichard at No. 203 in sixth round

The Vikings have selected the first kicker of the 2024 draft.

Minnesota selected Will Reichard out of Alabama with the No. 203 pick in the sixth round.

Reichard, 23, set the all-time NCAA scoring record with 547 points on 84 field goals and 295 PATs.

He was a first-team All-SEC honoree in 2023, connecting on 22-of-25 field goals and 55-of-55 extra points. He missed just two extra points in his collegiate career at Alabama, going 295-of-297 in five seasons.

The Vikings also have John Parker Romo on their roster at the position after their former kicker, Greg Joseph, signed with the Packers in free agency.