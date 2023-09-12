Vikings sign Myles Gaskin to active roster

Running back Myles Gaskin is back on the Vikings’ 53-man roster.

Gaskin was released by the Vikings last Friday in a procedural move to avoid having the vested veteran on the 53-man roster for the first game of the regular season. Gaskin was signed to the practice squad the next day and the Vikings announced that they have signed him back to the active roster on Tuesday.

Gaskin was elevated for last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers, but he did not play in the game.

The Vikings initially signed Gaskin on August 30. That was one day after Gaskin was released by the Dolphins.

When the Vikings signed Gaskin to the practice squad, they released wide receiver Lucky Jackson. With Gaskin back on the 53-man roster, Jackson has been re-signed to the practice squad.