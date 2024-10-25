 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_241024.jpg
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_bearscommanders_241024.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
steelers_giants_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_241024.jpg
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_bearscommanders_241024.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
steelers_giants_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings take 14-7 lead with Sam Darnold’s second touchdown pass

  
Published October 24, 2024 08:49 PM

Through two drives, Los Angeles’ defense has no answers.

After scoring a touchdown on their first possession without even facing a third down, the Vikings again faced little resistance en route to quarterback Sam Darnold finding receiver Trent Sherfield for a 10-yard touchdown.

That gave Minnesota a 14-7 lead with 53 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Vikings are averaging 7.8 yards per play through two possessions and the ball has not hit the ground.

Darnold is now 8-of-8 for 97 yards with two TDs. While Aaron Jones was stuffed for a negative play to open the possession, the Vikings got right back on track with a 14-yard catch by Jordan Addison. Darnold then moved the chains with a 19-yard pass to Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings converted their first third down with a QB sneak from Darnold on Los Angeles’ 22-yard line.

On first-and-goal from the 10, Darnold hit an open Sherfield on a crossing route to cap the drive.