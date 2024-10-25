Vikings take 14-7 lead with Sam Darnold’s second touchdown pass

Through two drives, Los Angeles’ defense has no answers.

After scoring a touchdown on their first possession without even facing a third down, the Vikings again faced little resistance en route to quarterback Sam Darnold finding receiver Trent Sherfield for a 10-yard touchdown.

That gave Minnesota a 14-7 lead with 53 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Vikings are averaging 7.8 yards per play through two possessions and the ball has not hit the ground.

Darnold is now 8-of-8 for 97 yards with two TDs. While Aaron Jones was stuffed for a negative play to open the possession, the Vikings got right back on track with a 14-yard catch by Jordan Addison. Darnold then moved the chains with a 19-yard pass to Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings converted their first third down with a QB sneak from Darnold on Los Angeles’ 22-yard line.

On first-and-goal from the 10, Darnold hit an open Sherfield on a crossing route to cap the drive.