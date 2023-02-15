 Skip navigation
Vikings to keep 3-4 base defense, with adjustments suited to opponent

  
Published February 15, 2023 04:42 PM
After many years with the 4-3 alignment as the base defense in Minnesota, the Vikings switched in 2022 to a 3-4, under Ed Donatell. With Donatell out after one bad season and former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in, the Vikings will continue to use the 3-4.

But there’s one important caveat. The deployment of defenders will be driven by strategic considerations, on a game by game basis.

Via ESPN.com, Flores told reporters that things will be fluid.

“Who are we playing?” Flores said. “It’s game-plan-specific. But it’s a 3-4 .”

Last year, the Vikings commenced the process of acquiring the personnel needed to run a 3-4. This year, it sounds as if they’ll need players who are sufficiently flexible to do whatever Flores thinks is needed in order to get the most out of the defense.

However it goes, it can’t be much worse than it was in 2022. If the offense stays the same and if the defense improves just slightly, the Vikings could make it another level or two deeper into the postseason before inevitably having their season suddenly and abruptly end.