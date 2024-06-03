 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_jjdeal_240603.jpg
Vikings avoid distractions with Jefferson deal
nbc_pft_whogetspaid_240603__796707.jpg
Jefferson sets bar Chase, Hill will try to beat
nbc_pftpm_jeffersondeal_240603.jpg
‘Wasn’t easy to get here’ for Vikings, Jefferson

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
Vikings turned attention to Justin Jefferson deal after the draft
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_jjdeal_240603.jpg
Vikings avoid distractions with Jefferson deal
nbc_pft_whogetspaid_240603__796707.jpg
Jefferson sets bar Chase, Hill will try to beat
nbc_pftpm_jeffersondeal_240603.jpg
‘Wasn’t easy to get here’ for Vikings, Jefferson

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
Vikings turned attention to Justin Jefferson deal after the draft
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings turned attention to Justin Jefferson deal after the draft

  
Published June 3, 2024 11:02 AM

Before the draft, we boiled the Vikings’ options with receiver Justin Jefferson down to two simple, binary choices: (1) pay him what he wants; or (2) trade him to someone who will.

As it turns out, the Vikings weren’t trying to get a deal done before the draft. Per a source with knowledge of the dynamics, the effort to make it happen happened after the draft came and went.

Let’s apply common sense to that reality. Does it make it more likely or less likely that the Vikings waited to see what would happen during the draft?

They could have traded him. Multiple teams were ready to give up multiple first-round draft picks. And too many people have heard that the Vikings were trying to move up to No. 5 to get LSU receiver Malik Nabers to dismiss the possibility that the Vikings pondered acquiring Nabers (whose contract would have cost roughly $30 million over four years) and then trading Jefferson in a way that created sufficient assets to get a quarterback, too.

Regardless, after the draft, the Vikings got serious. They ultimately got a four-year extension (not three) at only $1 million per year above the previous high-water mark in new money for non-quarterbacks.

We’ll have the full details eventually. Until then, it’s safe to say that the Vikings will regret they didn’t do the deal last year — and that they’ll be happy that they did the deal when they did.