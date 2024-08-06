 Skip navigation
Vikings won’t talk extension with Kevin O’Connell, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah before end of 2024 season

  
Published August 6, 2024 01:47 PM

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson finally got his new deal this offseason, but there won’t be any news about contract extensions for Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell or General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah before the end of the 2024 season.

That was the message from team president Mark Wilf on Tuesday. O’Connell and Adofo-Mensah were hired ahead of the 2022 season and the Vikings have gone 20-14 with one division title since their arrival, but Wilf said the team wants to see more this season before making any decisions about second contracts for the two men.

“We’re focused on the season ahead,” Wilf said, via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Should the Vikings make it back to the playoffs, it seems unlikely that the Vikings would go into 2025 without addressing the two contracts. Any other result will likely leave the door open to other decisions in Minnesota for 2025 and beyond.