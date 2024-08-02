Wanya Morris leaves Chiefs practice with a shoulder injury

Wanya Morris’s bid to win the Chiefs left tackle job hit a snag on Friday.

Morris left the practice field at training camp in a cart. Head coach Andy Reid said after the session that Morris injured his shoulder.

The Chiefs have Morris and rookie Kingsley Suamataia competing for the starting spot on the left side this summer and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy gave an update on how that’s playing out on Thursday.

“So far, it’s a healthy competition. I think the guys have had great attitudes,” Nagy said, via the team’s website. “I’m going to keep going back to the word ‘opportunity.’ Over the next several weeks, they’re going to get opportunities to prove who should be that guy at left tackle. . . . It’s incremental. It’s not one play. If a guy goes out and has a great play in a protection or in the run game, he has to do that over and over again.”

Morris, who started four games as a rookie in 2023, has also seen work at left guard during camp, so he’d be a valuable reserve if Suamataia winds up winning the tackle job.