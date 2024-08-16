 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Warped-reality Hard Knocks is even less real this year

  
Published August 16, 2024 12:59 PM

No reality show ever truly captures reality — unless the subjects don’t know they’re being recorded. The Hard Knocks teams always know cameras and microphones are around. Which makes the NFL’s preseason reality show inherently not real.

This year, the editorial choices made by the Bears are making this version of reality even less real. Through two episodes, there’s been no profanity.

The fact that real life is rated R takes on even greater relevance within a professional sports team. For all 32 franchises, the expletives routinely fly.

Not for the Bears. And it’s not because their players and coaches don’t talk that way. The second episode of this year’s preseason Hard Knocks included cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s comments about being omitted from NFL Network’s Top 100 list.

His comments included an “F” bomb and a “bullshit” or two. The Hard Knocks version left that out.

Johnson’s salty words weren’t bleeped. The clip was edited to make it seem as if Johnson didn’t even use the words.

That’s surely what the Bears want. They didn’t want to do Hard Knocks at all. The next best thing is to make it so boring that no one wants to watch.

Hell, it barely seems like Liev Schreiber wants to narrate. At one point, his voice was so flat and dull that I wondered whether they opted for an AI version of the series’ longtime narrator.

Myles Simmons and I talked briefly on PFT Live this morning about the concept of weaponized incompetence. It’s a great way to not have to do things you don’t want to do. For the Bears, the quality so far of their turn on Hard Knocks should ensure that they’ll never again be asked to submit to anything like this.