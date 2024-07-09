We have the full Sunday Ticket trial transcript (and we don’t know what to do with it)
Good news, we’ve purchased the full transcript of the Sunday Ticket trial.
Bad news, we’ve purchased the full transcript of the Sunday Ticket trial.
It wasn’t cheap. (At least it’s a write off.) But given the subpar coverage of the trial, I decided to get the full document.
I’m not sure what to do with it. The trial consumed 14 days of court time, from June 5 through June 27. My current thinking is to read it one day at time, writing one or more items based on whatever happened in court each day.
It’s basically what I would have done if I’d covered the trial in person, but I wouldn’t have had the transcript each day. And I would have had to spend 22 days in L.A. Which, with all due respect to our friends in L.A., I had no desire to do.
I’m not sure how much of a desire I have to read the full transcript. But someone has to do it. If nothing else, I’ll appreciate even more the fact that it’s been 15 years since I put the days of reading testimony transcripts behind me for good.
Well, not for good. Apparently.