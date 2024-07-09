We have the full Sunday Ticket trial transcript (and we don’t know what to do with it)

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jimtrotter_240708.jpg
Trotter’s lawsuit against the NFL ‘goes forward’
nbc_pftpm_offseasonhardknocks_240708.jpg
NYG Hard Knocks gives fans treasure trove of info
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240708.jpg
Fans should be interested in Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jimtrotter_240708.jpg
Trotter’s lawsuit against the NFL ‘goes forward’
nbc_pftpm_offseasonhardknocks_240708.jpg
NYG Hard Knocks gives fans treasure trove of info
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240708.jpg
Fans should be interested in Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

We have the full Sunday Ticket trial transcript (and we don’t know what to do with it)

  
Published July 8, 2024 08:21 PM

Good news, we’ve purchased the full transcript of the Sunday Ticket trial.

Bad news, we’ve purchased the full transcript of the Sunday Ticket trial.

It wasn’t cheap. (At least it’s a write off.) But given the subpar coverage of the trial, I decided to get the full document.

I’m not sure what to do with it. The trial consumed 14 days of court time, from June 5 through June 27. My current thinking is to read it one day at time, writing one or more items based on whatever happened in court each day.

It’s basically what I would have done if I’d covered the trial in person, but I wouldn’t have had the transcript each day. And I would have had to spend 22 days in L.A. Which, with all due respect to our friends in L.A., I had no desire to do.

I’m not sure how much of a desire I have to read the full transcript. But someone has to do it. If nothing else, I’ll appreciate even more the fact that it’s been 15 years since I put the days of reading testimony transcripts behind me for good.

Well, not for good. Apparently.