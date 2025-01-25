 Skip navigation
Weather won’t be an issue for the conference championship games

  
January 25, 2025

Last Sunday, snow was an issue for both of the divisional round playoff games. This Sunday, the weather for the conference championship games will be as good as it could be for an open-air contest in January.

In the early game in Philadelphia, the current forecast has the kickoff temperature in the mid-30s, with no precipitation. The wind will be in the range of 5-10 mph, with gusts into the low 20s for Commanders-Eagles.

For the night game in Kansas City, Bills-Chiefs kickoff temperature will be in the high 20s or low 30s, also with no precipitation. Winds will be at 5 mph or less, with not much more when it gusts.

As fun as it is to watch a game in the elements, the best way to see the best team win is to have no rain or snow or sleet or fog or high winds. For both of the conference championships, the only screwy external factors will relate to the crazy bouncing of an oblong ball and the ever-present possibility of a bad call for one team, which necessarily ends up being a good call for the other.