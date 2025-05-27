Welcome back. Here’s what you missed.

The unofficial start of summer has officially come and gone. You likely spent much of the past three days not visiting the websites you only frequent while you’re working.

Sure, you could scroll through the Rumor Mill to see what you missed. Or you could read this item and click the links that tickle your fancy.

Here’s our best stuff from the three-day weekend that was.

The impasse between the Bengals and first-rounder Shemar Stewart boils down to one very simple issue.

The owners may be thinking that the pie is becoming too big to share equally with the players.

The Commissioner says the NFL won’t pick the Olympic team (but the Commissioner has strong influence over the group that will).

Darrell “Housh” Doucette hopes flag football players get a fair chance to box out NFL barnstormers.

At least one current NFL head coach is interested in coaching the Olympic team.

A.J. Cole is now the highest-paid punter in the NFL.

The Jets may have supported the tush push because they plan on using it.

The Bucs didn’t sign 400-pound-plus defensive tackle Desmond Watson to combat the tush push.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley says those who oppose the tush push are “soft.”

Will there ever be another top quarterback who pushes back against the NFL’s sorting hat?

Fourteen years after the rookie wage scale, the No. 1 overall pick is almost doing as well as the last No. 1 overall pick before the money dried up.

Jordon Hudson strenuously objects to Pablo Torre’s refusal to give her attention without scrutiny.

Pablo Torre, who joins #PFTPM on Tuesday, stands by his reporting.

Bill Belichick’s consigliere has been eerily quiet over the past month.

The NFL’s scheduling guru agrees with Joe Burrow’s main complaint about Cincinnati’s 2025 slate.

Tom Brady showed up in Indy and, to no surprise, got booed. (It would have gone worse in Buffalo.)

Shannon Sharpe has postponed the Nightcap podcast summer tour until 2026.

Could pro football be returning to Oakland?

The Jets are undergoing a youth movement, after plenty of seasons that qualify as bowel movements.