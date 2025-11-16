We’ll be live on NBCSN tomorrow

NBCSN is back tomorrow, exclusively on YouTube TV (for now). And PFT Live will be back, too.

It’s another way to watch the show live, in addition to Peacock and NBC Sports Now.

The show starts at 7:00 a.m. ET. I’ll be heading home tonight from Philly, and Simms will be in Connecticut.

They’ve asked us to try to clean up the language a little bit. As Simms would say, “Kids gotta learn sometime.”

PFT Live was a fixture on NBCSN for several years, until we migrated to Peacock. We’ll now be on both platforms.

The in-season lineup of co-hosts includes Simms on Monday and Wednesday, Devin McCourty on Tuesday, and Michael Holley on Friday. By December, Simms will be back on Thursdays, too.