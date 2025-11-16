 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

We’ll be live on NBCSN tomorrow

  
Published November 16, 2025 02:02 PM

NBCSN is back tomorrow, exclusively on YouTube TV (for now). And PFT Live will be back, too.

It’s another way to watch the show live, in addition to Peacock and NBC Sports Now.

The show starts at 7:00 a.m. ET. I’ll be heading home tonight from Philly, and Simms will be in Connecticut.

They’ve asked us to try to clean up the language a little bit. As Simms would say, “Kids gotta learn sometime.”

PFT Live was a fixture on NBCSN for several years, until we migrated to Peacock. We’ll now be on both platforms.

The in-season lineup of co-hosts includes Simms on Monday and Wednesday, Devin McCourty on Tuesday, and Michael Holley on Friday. By December, Simms will be back on Thursdays, too.