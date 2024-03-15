What’s next for Vikings, after adding No. 23 to No. 11 in the draft?

The Vikings acquired the 23rd overall pick in the draft for one of two reasons. They want to use it, or they want to move it.

If the Vikings were going to use it, there would have been no reason to acquire it more than a month before the draft. The best time to get any pick that will be exercised is when the pick is on the clock. That way, someone who drafts behind that pick won’t try to cut the line.

Unless the Vikings have decided that they’d love to have any of the top 23 players on their board, it’s way to early to trade for a pick that the Vikings eventually would use.

It’s not too early to acquire No. 23 with an eye toward moving it. The Vikings now have pick No. 11 and pick No. 23. They could be hoping to package those picks with other compensation in an effort to go higher in the draft, presumably to get the franchise quarterback they haven’t had since Fran Tarkenton retired.

There are two questions. One, how high are they trying to go? Two, how much are they willing to give up to get there?

With the Bears locked in for quarterback Caleb Williams and the Commanders most likely taking quarterback Jayden Daniels at No. 2, the spot to target seemingly would be No. 3.

The Patriots hold that selection. Three years ago, the 49ers moved from No. 12 to No. 3 by adding a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2022 third-round pick. The Vikings could offer the Patriots the No. 11 pick, the No. 23 pick, a 2025 first-rounder, and a 2025 third-rounder. Then, the Vikings would get the first quarterback after Williams and Daniels.

It’s possible that the Vikings and Patriots have already talked about such a deal. Why would the Vikings pick up the 23rd overall selection with the plan of using it to move up if the Vikings didn’t already have an idea as to what the move would be?

There are other possibilities that are far less likely. The Vikings could dangle receiver Justin Jefferson in an effort to get the Commanders to bite at No. 2. They could offer the No. 11, No. 23, and more to the Chargers for quarterback Justin Herbert, allowing Jim Harbaugh to draft quarterback J.J. McCarthy. (That’s highly unlikely, but Harbaugh has said McCarthy should be the top pick in the draft.)

Whatever happens next, it’s fair to wonder whether the Vikings will now try to go higher than No. 11. Our guess is that what’s next won’t be the Vikings actually using the 23rd overall pick.