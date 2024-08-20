 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Why did Falcons but Michael Penix Jr. on ice for second preseason game?

  
Published August 19, 2024 10:18 PM

The biggest mystery from Week 2 of the 2024 preseason arises from the unexpected decision of the Falcons to keep rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. out of Saturday’s visit to Baltimore.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris provided an explanation after the game: They’ve seen enough from him.

Enough for what?

With Kirk Cousins, who turned 36 today, the starter for one or two or three years (in theory), Penix’s best chance to get game reps will come in the preseason.

We listed some of the potential reasons for the decision to hold Penix out of the game as it happened. On Monday’s PFT Live, Simms added another one. Maybe the Falcons have concerns about Cousins being healthy ready to go for Week 1, which would mean they’d need to have Penix healthy and ready to go.

It’s also possible that the J.J. McCarthy injury freaked out the Falcons. Or maybe they didn’t want players, media, fans, and/or owner Arthur Blank to push for Penix to play right away.

Or maybe, just maybe, they’ve already decided to play Penix right away. It would be crazy, right? Only slightly more crazy than using the eighth overall pick on a quarterback after signing Cousins to a deal that pays out, as a practical matter, $100 million fully guaranteed.

Whatever the truth, it makes no sense to keep Penix from getting reps in the preseason, if he won’t be getting any during the 2024 regular season. So, you know, maybe he will.