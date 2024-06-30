 Skip navigation
Will Alvin Kamara show up for training camp?

  
Published June 29, 2024 09:06 PM

He left the team’s mandatory minicamp, due to his dissatisfaction with his contract. The next question is whether Saints running back Alvin Kamara will show up for training camp.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN has suggested that Kamara possibly will hold out of camp. Maybe he will, maybe he won’t. Because he’s on his second contract, the daily fines would be non-waivable. The Saints will have to collect the money, whenever he shows up.

Kamara has a $10.2 million base salary this year. The problem comes in 2025, when his compensation package sparks to $25 million. The Saints undoubtedly will tear up the contract after the coming season. Kamara is trying to get more money, and presumably greater security, before the 2024 campaign begins.

The two sides have been trying to work out a revised deal. They clearly haven’t been able to reach a middle ground. If they don’t before the opening of camp, the question becomes whether he shows up.