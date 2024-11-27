Will Dissly, Denzel Perryman out of practice for Chargers

The Chargers opened up their practice week without tight end Will Dissly on the field.

Dissly did not take part in Wednesday’s practice due to a groin injury. Dissly had four catches for 47 yards in Monday’s loss to the Ravens and he has 41 catches for 399 yards and a touchdown this season.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin) missed the Ravens game and he remained out for Wednesday’s practice.

Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) didn’t practice and is expected to miss at least this week’s game against the Falcons. Safety Alohi Gilman (hamstring), cornerback Cam Hart (ankle), and edge rusher Khalil Mack (rest) were the other Chargers to miss practice. No other members of the roster were on Wednesday’s injury report.