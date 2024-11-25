Will John Mara change his mind and clean house?

Last month, Giants co-owner John Mara said he doesn’t anticipate making any major changes during or after the 2024 season.

Sunday’s outcome will test his resolve. For multiple reasons. Beyond the embarrassing 30-7 home loss to the Buccaneers, multiple players called the team “soft” and questioned the effort of the team. Then, Mara got to watch former Giants running back Saquon Barkley have the best game of his career, rushing for 255 yards and adding another 47 receiving to go over 300 yards from scrimmage.

The fact that the Giants play on Thursday makes it very hard to make a change this week. However, if the Giants fail to show up on Thursday against the Cowboys, Mara might have no choice but to alter his anticipation — either when the regular season ends or on Black Friday.

However it plays out, G.M. Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll have to be wondering how things will play out. And whether one or both will be out based on how the team plays on Thursday in Dallas.