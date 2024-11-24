Will Levis has 177 passing yards as Titans have 20-17 halftime lead

Only three times this season has Will Levis thrown for more than 177 yards. His 177 passing yards in the first half Sunday are the most he has ever had in a first half.

Levis is 11-for-12 with a touchdown as the Titans lead the Texans 20-17 at halftime.

Levis has taken seven sacks, including three by Danielle Hunter and two by Will Anderson, and Tony Pollard lost a fumble, though he has 10 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown. Those are the only reasons the Titans aren’t up by even more.

The Texans, who scored on the first play from scrimmage on a 19-yard pass from C.J. Stroud to Cade Stover, came back from down 17-7 to tie the game 17-17. They got greedy with 45 seconds left, though, and instead of bleeding the block, Stroud threw a pick to Titans defensive back Jarvis Brownlee at the Houston 20.

The Titans got a 56-yard field goal from Nick Folk on the final play of the first half.

Tennessee outgained Houston 248 to 177 in the first half.

Stroud is 11-of-17 for 149 yards with two touchdowns and the pick. He leads the team in rushing with 18 yards on three carries as Joe Mixon has only 10 yards on seven carries. Nico Collins, in his second game back from a hamstring injury, has three catches for 65 yards and a touchdown, and Tank Dell two catches for 55 yards.

Texans safety Jalen Pitre (shoulder) is questionable to return. He left for the X-ray room before the half.