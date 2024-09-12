Will Levis: I know I’m a good quarterback in this league

Titans quarterback Will Levis made “a bonehead play” in the season opener, but he said on Wednesday that he’s not letting it affect his confidence heading into Week Two.

Levis tried to backhand a pass rather than take a sack with the Titans up 17-16 on the Bears in the fourth quarter in Week One and Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson picked it off for a game-winning touchdown. On Wednesday, Levis said that he’s been able to move past the error and keep his head up heading into this weekend.

“There have been times where a game like that would have lingered for days, weeks, and really just kept getting to me,” Levis said, via the team’s website. “But I didn’t lose sleep Sunday night. I know that I’m a good quarterback in this league, and obviously there’s a lot of things to get better on. But watching that tape, I still have that confidence and knowing it’s a fluke play that I can definitely learn from. I still have all the confidence in the world in this team and everything. Just have to come to work the same way regardless of what happens.”

The fourth quarter pick stood out, but Levis had two other turnovers that helped hand the game to a Bears team that could do nothing offensively and ball control was an issue for him during his rookie season as well. If he can’t show improvement on that front, Levis may wind up being the only one confident in his ability to handle the job.