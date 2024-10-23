Will Levis limited, Calvin Ridley did not practice Wednesday

Titans quarterback Will Levis had a limited practice Wednesday as he continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury.

Levis is unlikely to play again this week, coach Brian Callahan said earlier in the day.

“The outlook is . . . we’ll probably give Will one more week,” Callahan said. “We’ll see how the week goes. He’s still in that week-to-week mode. I’m not necessarily ruling him out, but I do think we’re going to take a look and let Mason [Rudolph] take more reps this week to get ready to play and see how Will comes through the week. I think he’s getting better every day, and he’ll be out there doing a little bit of work as well just working back. That’s kind of where it stands. There’s nothing official on that at this point, but I’m probably leaning towards Mason one more week.”

Levis initially hurt his shoulder in Week 4, but he returned to full practice participation after the team’s off week and started in Week 6. He then missed Sunday’s game after being limited in practice last Wednesday, a full participant Thursday and then limited again on Friday.

Offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan (hamstring), linebacker Ernest Jones (rest), wide receiver Calvin Ridley (foot), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (rest) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quad) did not practice.

Running back Julius Chestnut (calf), defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (knee) and running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring) were limited.

Linebacker Kenneth Murray (shoulder) and linebacker Cedric Gray (shoulder) were full participants.