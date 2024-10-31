Will Levis limited in practice again, Calvin Ridley back to full participation

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said that the team will make a decision on the status of quarterback Will Levis after the practice week and the first two days have played out the same way for the signal caller.

Levis was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, which makes it six straight limited practices dating back to Week Seven. Levis did not play that week and he also sat out last Sunday’s blowout loss to the Lions, so it would appear to be status quo in terms of the plans for this Sunday against the Patriots.

Friday will bring another update on where things stand thanks to another Callahan press conference and the team’s injury designations for Sunday.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (shoulder) went from out of practice to full participation, but running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring) and cornerback Tre Avery (hamstring) were both out after practicing on Wednesday. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd (shoulder), safety Amani Hooker (groin), running back Tony Pollard (foot), guard Dillon Radunz (foot), offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich (triceps), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quad), and defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat (hip) remained out of practice.