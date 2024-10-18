 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will Levis listed as questionable to face Bills

  
Published October 18, 2024 03:21 PM

The Titans announced that Will Levis would start at quarterback in Week Six after their final practice of the week, but they haven’t made the same announcement this week.

Levis was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday and Friday due to a right shoulder injury and the team listed him as questionable to face the Bills this weekend. Mason Rudolph would be the starter in Levis is not in the lineup on Sunday.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quad) is also listed as questionable after missing all three days of practice this week.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee) was ruled out and the team is deciding whether he will go on injured reserve. Defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (knee), running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring), and linebacker Cedric Gray (shoulder) have also been ruled out.