Will Levis listed as questionable to face Bills

The Titans announced that Will Levis would start at quarterback in Week Six after their final practice of the week, but they haven’t made the same announcement this week.

Levis was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday and Friday due to a right shoulder injury and the team listed him as questionable to face the Bills this weekend. Mason Rudolph would be the starter in Levis is not in the lineup on Sunday.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quad) is also listed as questionable after missing all three days of practice this week.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee) was ruled out and the team is deciding whether he will go on injured reserve. Defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (knee), running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring), and linebacker Cedric Gray (shoulder) have also been ruled out.