Will Levis refining mechanics ahead of second NFL season

  
Published June 28, 2024 08:52 AM

Titans quarterback Will Levis isn’t getting totally away from football during the break leading into training camp.

Levis told head coach Brian Callahan during OTAs that he felt something was off with his throwing mechanics and that he wants to be “more stationary” when delivering passes. The team worked with him on that through the end of the offseason program and Levis will work on it with his personal quarterbacks coach on the way toward camp.

“Quarterbacks are weirdos,” Levis said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “We’re always tweaking something, feeling like something might be off. The ball wasn’t coming out the way that I would’ve liked it to, and I just started looking at what could potentially be the cause of it.”

The Titans have a lot riding on Levis’s continued development as a quarterback, so any work that can be done inthe coming weeks to enhance his chances of success will be time well spent.