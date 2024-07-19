Will Levis: Titans want to prove a lot of people wrong this year

The Titans have some of the longest Super Bowl odds in the NFL heading into the 2024 season, but that’s not keeping quarterback Will Levis from setting big goals for the team.

Levis told CBS Sports that he is using the low expectations for him and the rest of the team as motivation for his first full season as the starter in Tennessee.

“We want to make a playoff run,” Levis said. “That’s the biggest goal for us. Obviously, every team’s goal is going to win a Super Bowl . . . but we’re going to take it one game at a time. We know we’ve got a tough schedule, and all we want to do is is play within ourselves, learn from each other, love each other, and prove a lot of people wrong. We know that there’s a lot of doubters out there that don’t think that we’re gonna be worth anything this year.”

Levis isn’t the only player who will have a hand in how the Titans fare this season, but his performance will carry more weight than that of many teammates. The Titans need Levis to take some big steps forward in his second year if any preseason doubters are going to be eating crow come January.