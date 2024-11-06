Will Levis, Tony Pollard limited in Wednesday’s practice

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said in his Wednesday press conference that Will Levis’ practice reps are set to increase this week.

But as the week began, Levis (right shoulder) was still limited for Wednesday’s session.

Levis has missed the last three games, with Mason Rudolph starting in his place.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quad) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (rest) did not practice.

Running back Tony Pollard (foot), receiver Tyler Boyd (shoulder), safety Mike Edwards (rest), safety Amani Hooker (groin), guard Dillon Radunz (toe), receiver Calvin Ridley (rest), and running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring) were limited.

Cornerback Tre Avery (hamstring) was full.