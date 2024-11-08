 Skip navigation
Will Levis will start for Titans Sunday

  
It’s Will Levis time again for the Titans.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan announced that Levis will start against the Chargers on Sunday. Levis has missed the last three games with a right shoulder injury, but moved up to full practice participation this week to signal that a return to the lineup was close.

Levis initially hurt his shoulder in Week Four, but returned to start in Week Six after the team’s bye week. He was 16-of-27 for 95 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in a loss to the Colts. It was the latest in a string of underwhelming performances from Levis this season and he said this week that he thinks he will “show improvement” in his ability to operate the offense in his return to active duty.

While Levis is back, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed will remain out with a quad injury. Callahan also said running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring) is trending toward returning after missing the last three games.