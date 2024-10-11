Will Levis will start on Sunday

Titans quarterback Will Levis has practiced all week and he’ll be playing on Sunday.

Head coach Brian Callahan said at his Friday press conference that Levis will get the start against the Colts this weekend. Levis was knocked out of the team’s Week Four win over the Dolphins with a right shoulder injury, but the extra time off provided by the bye week helped clear the path for his return to action.

Mason Rudolph replaced Levis against Miami and will be back in the No. 2 role this week.

Callahan said that the Titans will also have defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons back after he missed Week Four with an elbow injury.

Safety Jamal Adams (hip) and defensive lineman Keondre Coleman (knee) have been ruled out by the Titans.