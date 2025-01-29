Will Levis will work with private quarterbacks coach Jordan Palmer this offseason

The Titans have the No. 1 overall pick and are scouting quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl. There’s a good chance they use the choice on one in April.

But the Titans also insist they haven’t given up on Will Levis.

Levis will travel to California to work with private quarterbacks coach Jordan Palmer this offseason. Palmer has worked with some of the best quarterbacks in the game.

“I had some things for him, too, that we both talked about,” coach Brian Callahan said Tuesday, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “I think he’s going to go spend some time with Jordan Palmer out in California. I really think Jordan is one of the better guys out there right now in terms of working with pro quarterbacks. So, hopefully that’s an illuminating process for him, a different way of doing things. So, he’s going to go do the whole thing and maybe be out there for two months or whatever it is with Jordan for that time. Some of the footwork, the base and some of the pocket movement things that have to improve. But I’m excited about that for him. I think it’ll be really beneficial.”

Levis has started 21 games in two seasons, with the Titans going 5-16. He has thrown for 3,899 yards with 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.