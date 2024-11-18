 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
With Chiefs losing, Larry Csonka drinks champagne for the 1972 Dolphins

  
Published November 17, 2024 08:07 PM

Fifty-two years later, 32 NFL teams keep chasing history. None of them will catch it in 2024.

With the Chiefs losing for the first time since Christmas Day 2023, the Dolphins’ 17-0 season of 1972 remains unmatched by perfection.

The Dolphins tweeted an image of Hall of Fame running back Larry Csonka drinking champagne in commemoration of the Kansas City loss. And while the Chiefs still had a long way to go to finish 20-0, it was feeling like it was destined to happen, more and more each week.

It ended today, thanks to a Bills team that has now beaten the Chiefs four times in the regular-season in the Josh Allen/Patrick Mahomes era — but that has yet to slay the dragon in the playoffs.

Will there be another rematch in January? We can only hope.