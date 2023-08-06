With contract possibly coming, T.J. Hockenson hasn’t been practicing much

As Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson prepares for his first full season with the Vikings, he’s currently not doing much actual preparation.

Via multiple reporters covering the team, Hockenson has not been participating in team drills during padded practices. On Saturday, he was not in uniform for the full-pads session.

Hockenson is due to make $9.3 million in 2023, the fifth-year option of his 2019 first-round contract. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings during the 2022 season.

The Vikings gave up a second-round pick to get Hockenson will full appreciation of the fact that they’ll eventually need to pay him. Unless he’s got an injury that has yet to be disclosed, he’s avoiding potentially serious injury until he can get the kind of contract that will properly reward him for his skills and abilities as one of the better tight ends in football.