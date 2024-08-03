With door still open to playing again, Tom Brady turns 47

Earlier this year, Tom Brady kicked the door open on possibly returning to the NFL during the 2024 season. He has yet to slam the door shut.

And if he ultimately unretires for the second time, he’d be only the third person to play at 47 or older. And he’d be the first quarterback to play at that age.

He definitely still could. His arm will stay strong into his 50s. As to his mobility, he hasn’t lost much because he never had much. By the end of his career, he had perfected the art of sensing a collapsing pocket and getting rid of the ball before he got blown up by someone half his age — even if it meant throwing an interception, or two.

Brady will start working for Fox this year. He’ll have to follow current quarterback play closely. It might make him more inclined to come back, once he sees what current players are doing and he realizes he could still do it better.

Where would he fit among other quarterbacks? Former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis recently suggested that, with the 49ers, Brady would be a top-5 or top-10 player at the position. This year, however, the 49ers don’t need him. (Last year, they were interested.)

If/when starting quarterbacks go down, will Brady’s phone ring? It depends on the backup, and on other options. It also hinges on the willingness of the team to bring him in and let him play right away.

Is it likely? No. Is it possible? Absolutely.