With Hall of Fame awaiting his arrival, Andy Reid is taking his career year by year

Chiefs coach Andy Reid had a Hall of Fame record before he ever won his first Super Bowl. He ranks fifth in all-time regular-season wins with 247 and only three behind Tom Landry (250).

Reid added his first two Super Bowls the past four seasons.

Five seasons after he retires, Reid should have a resting place in Canton.

“I don’t look at all that. I’m just trying to win another game. That’s kind of how I go about it,” Reid said Monday. “But I don’t look at all that stuff. If all that happens, it happens. There’s too many other things. You don’t look back in this business, or you better not look back in this business.”

But he does look ahead.

Before Super Bowl LVII, Reid sounded as if he was contemplating walking away. He said after the game he had no intention of retiring .

Reid turned 65 last week and has Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback, so it would seem retirement still is a few years away. The question is: How many years?

He said Monday he is year to year.

“That’s where I’m at right now,” Reid said. “I don’t feel like I want to retire. I know I’m on the other side of it. I don’t know where the other side ends.”