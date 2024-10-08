With Jake Moody injured, 49ers to sign K Matthew Wright
Published October 8, 2024 10:21 AM
The 49ers have found a kicker to replace the injured Jake Moody.
Per multiple reports, San Francisco has signed Matthew Wright.
Wright, 28, had a short stint with San Francisco’s practice squad early last year, though he did not appear in a game.
He’s made 40-of-47 field goals and 35-of-37 extra points in his career, having kicked in regular-season games for the Steelers, Jaguars, Chiefs, and Panthers.
Wright appeared in one game for Carolina in 2023, missing an attempt from over 50 yards.
Moody, San Francisco’s second-year kicker, suffered an ankle sprain while trying to make a tackle on a kickoff during Sunday’s loss to Arizona.
The 49ers will be in Seattle to play the Seahawks on Thursday night.