With Jordan Love on track to return, will Packers use Love and Malik Willis?

Jordan Love apparently will be back on Sunday, only 23 days after suffering a knee injury that looked much worse than it turned out to be.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Love is expected to be active on Sunday against the Vikings.

The news was essentially confirmed by the fact that the Packers didn’t elevate Sean Clifford from the practice squad, which they’d done each of the last two weeks.

In the aftermath of Love’s September 6 MCL tear, we reported Love was expected to return Week 4, Week 5, or Week 6.

Malik Willis has performed well in two starts, winning both. And some believe a more run-centric offense run by Willis would fare better against Minnesota’s defense than Green Bay’s usual West Coast attack, which the Vikings have given fits the past two weeks, against the 49ers and Texans.

Earlier today, Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reported that, if Love plays, the Packers might use a package for Willis. Which would possibly put the Vikings on their heels, instead of the other way around.