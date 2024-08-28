 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cook_2408828.jpg
What Cook’s Cowboys practice squad deal means
nbc_pftpm_rodgersbio_240828.jpg
Rodgers’ biography reveals friction with family
nbc_pftpm_pevote_240828.jpg
NFL owners approve private equity investment

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cook_2408828.jpg
What Cook’s Cowboys practice squad deal means
nbc_pftpm_rodgersbio_240828.jpg
Rodgers’ biography reveals friction with family
nbc_pftpm_pevote_240828.jpg
NFL owners approve private equity investment

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With no new deal, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will be the talk of the season, and beyond

  
Published August 28, 2024 05:06 PM

Whether quarterback Dak Prescott plays for the Cowboys in 2025 remains to be seen. The question of whether Prescott plays for the Cowboys in 2025 will dominate the 2024 season, and the early months of the 2025 offseason.

When owner Jerry Jones says, “We don’t need to get this done before the season,” he’s saying, “We won’t get this done before the season.” Which means that Dak’s future will be a constant subject of speculation and discussion and analysis until his future is known.

It meshes with Jerry’s true modus operandi. It’s not about pursuing Super Bowls. It’s about making the Cowboys the center of attention. Which keeps them among the most popular, and profitable, teams in all of sports.

Jerry admitted to this agenda during his testimony in the Sunday Ticket antitrust case.

“What is so important is that you are substantive, that you are interesting,” Jones said. “The facts are that probably well over half the fans of the NFL don’t like the Cowboys and want to kick our ‘you know what’ every time we get out there. And I say that in respect to everybody here. But that’s the way it is because they don’t like me, and they probably don’t like me to some degree if they pay that much attention to it. But it makes us interesting, that the -- it’s so much more than a score or so much more than a tackle. It is a manifestation of an interest, something to support.”

The Cowboys are definitely interesting. And the questions regarding Dak’s future will drive more and more interest in the Cowboys for 2024.

Will they win? It doesn’t matter. Will they get to the NFC Championship for the first time since 1995? Who cares? They’ll be interesting. They’ll command attention.

And, along the way, they’ll make even more money for Jerry. Even if he also testified that he’s never taken a profit from the team.