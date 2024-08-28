With no new deal, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will be the talk of the season, and beyond

Whether quarterback Dak Prescott plays for the Cowboys in 2025 remains to be seen. The question of whether Prescott plays for the Cowboys in 2025 will dominate the 2024 season, and the early months of the 2025 offseason.

When owner Jerry Jones says, “We don’t need to get this done before the season,” he’s saying, “We won’t get this done before the season.” Which means that Dak’s future will be a constant subject of speculation and discussion and analysis until his future is known.

It meshes with Jerry’s true modus operandi. It’s not about pursuing Super Bowls. It’s about making the Cowboys the center of attention. Which keeps them among the most popular, and profitable, teams in all of sports.

Jerry admitted to this agenda during his testimony in the Sunday Ticket antitrust case.

“What is so important is that you are substantive, that you are interesting,” Jones said. “The facts are that probably well over half the fans of the NFL don’t like the Cowboys and want to kick our ‘you know what’ every time we get out there. And I say that in respect to everybody here. But that’s the way it is because they don’t like me, and they probably don’t like me to some degree if they pay that much attention to it. But it makes us interesting, that the -- it’s so much more than a score or so much more than a tackle. It is a manifestation of an interest, something to support.”

The Cowboys are definitely interesting. And the questions regarding Dak’s future will drive more and more interest in the Cowboys for 2024.

Will they win? It doesn’t matter. Will they get to the NFC Championship for the first time since 1995? Who cares? They’ll be interesting. They’ll command attention.

And, along the way, they’ll make even more money for Jerry. Even if he also testified that he’s never taken a profit from the team.