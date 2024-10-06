With pick six off of Jordan Love, Rams lead Packers 13-10 at halftime

The Rams got down early, but a defensive touchdown has them up 13-10 over the Packers at halftime.

Quarterback Jordan Love was hit by Byron Young in the end zone on third-and-12 from the Green Bay 8. But because Young didn’t wrap up Love, the quarterback still had a chance to throw it. Unfortunately for Love, that pass went into the arms of safety Jaylen McCollough, who returned it 4 yards for a pick-six.

Joshua Karty’s extra point was no good, going very wide left to keep the score at 13-7.

The Packers had an opportunity to take a late lead, but a Love backward pass that went out of bounds left the Packers with third-and-26. Kicker Brayden Narveson’s 46-yard attempt to end the second quarter was good, giving Green Bay 10 points.

The visitors had started the game on top, with Josh Jacobs taking in a 2-yard touchdown after a 53-yard deep ball from Love to Jayden Reed set up the score.

But the Rams used their run game to even the score at 7-7, with both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum effectively running the ball. Williams got the 1-yard touchdown, running his scoring streak to eight games.

McCullough’s 4-yard interception came with 2:02 left in the first half.

Love is 9-of-15 passing for 119 yards with a pick. On the other side, Matthew Stafford is 8-of-14 for 80 yards.

Williams has 61 yards rushing while Corum has 20.

Packers cornerback Robert Rochell is questionable to return with a stinger.

The Rams will have a chance to extend their lead, as they’ll receive the second-half kickoff.