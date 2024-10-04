 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With record heat expected, NFL declines 49ers’ request to switch to white jerseys on Sunday

  
Published October 4, 2024 05:45 PM

On Sunday in San Francisco (Santa Clara), record heat for early October is expected. With a projected high of 95, the 49ers wanted to switch from their standard red home jerseys to white.

The league declined the request.

“We asked on Monday, and we weren’t allowed to do it,” coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday, via 49ersWebZone.com. “You had to [request] it before the season started. So in order for us to do it, we’ve kind of got to make like a conscious decision or a commitment before the year that we wear all whites until like the middle of October or whatever, and then go to normal. But it’s not usually this hot, so we’ll probably do that now just in case.”

That’s the lesson. Wear white for day games at home until the end of October. Or risk being stuck in jerseys that absorb the sun’s rays on an unseasonably hot day.

Although the 49ers couldn’t change their jerseys, they were permitted to swap out their gold pants for white.

“Yeah, they’ll let us do our throwbacks, just alternate it with other ones, so we’ll get as much white on as possible,” Shanahan said. “And the most we possibly can do is white pants, so hopefully, it helps a little.”

The Cardinals will get the benefit of white jerseys.

Nearly sixty years ago to the day, the Lions and Vikings both wore white jerseys for a half of a game at Minnesota, after the Vikings elected to wear white at home and the Lions claimed they didn’t get the message. The Vikings changed to purple at halftime.