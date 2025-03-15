With Steelers hot on Kyle Juszczyk’s trail, the 49ers came through

Earlier this week, the 49ers had lost 11 of their 22 starters from Super Bowl LVIII. That number is back down to 10.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk has returned, with a two-year deal.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms, the contract has $7 million fully guaranteed. It includes an annual $250,000 annual Pro Bowl incentive as part of the $8 million total package. He’s made it every year since 2016. He’ll likely continue the streak. Primarily since few can name many/any other NFC fullbacks.

He ultimately took a relatively small pay cut but emerged with two guaranteed years.

The 49ers made that move at a time when the Steelers were, we’re told, hot on his trail. The Raiders and Lions also had interest, but it came down to Pittsburgh or San Francisco. In the end, the 49ers came through.