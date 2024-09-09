With the game on the line in overtime, Lions put their faith in their running game

This offseason the Lions made quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown two of the highest-paid players in the NFL at their positions. But that’s not who they were counting on with the game on the line on Sunday night.

In overtime against the Rams, the Lions went with a run-heavy approach, with another one of their highly paid offseason signings, right tackle Penei Sewell, leading the way for an offensive line that consistently pushed the Rams back on an eight-play touchdown drive.

Of those eight plays, seven were runs. Running back David Montgomery ran five times for 45 yards including the game-winning touchdown, running back Jahmyr Gibbs ran once for three yards, and wide receiver Khalif Raymond ran the ball once for 12 yards on a reverse. The lone pass was a short toss to Gibbs.

The Lions’ playcalling could be viewed as an indication that they didn’t trust Goff not to throw an interception in the clutch, especially after Goff had thrown an interception on a pass intended for St. Brown in the fourth quarter to set up the Rams’ go-ahead touchdown. At the same time, the Lions’ offensive line was clearly wearing down the Rams’ front late in the game, and when they were running the ball as effectively as they were, there as no reason to change course.

The contract the Lions gave Goff suggests they think he can win big games with his arm. On Sunday night, the Lions won with Goff handing off.