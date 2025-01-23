With Trent Baalke out, Liam Coen could soon be back in

He was out. And now he might be back in.

Per multiple reports, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen has returned to Jacksonville in connection with the team’s head-coaching search. The move comes after Coen removed his name from the mix, which by all appearances prompted the Jaguars to fire G.M. Trent Baalke.

Now that Baalke is out, Coen is talking to the Jaguars about becoming the team’s next head coach.

Coen had agreed to a new contract with the Buccaneers after deciding to stay put. Obviously, he’s still free to take a head-coaching job with any other team. And he very soon might.

He served as offensive coordinator of the Rams in 2022 before returning to the University of Kentucky in that same role for 2023. After Dave Canales left the Bucs to become the coach of the Panthers, Coen replaced Canales in Tampa Bay.

The 39-year-old Rhode Island native coached at the college level from 2010 through 2017, before taking a job with the Rams. He went to Kentucky in 2021 before returning to the Rams in 2022 before returning to Kentucky in 2023.

If hired, he’ll be the fifth head coach of the team since Shad Khan purchased it in 2012.

Khan fired Doug Pederson following the 2024 season, two years after the Jaguars made it to the divisional round of the playoffs.